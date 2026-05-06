Niagara Bottling Building $160 Million Plant in Upstate New York

The private label bottled water company plans a 362,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing and warehouse facility in Town of Perth, near Albany.
May 6, 2026
2 min read
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California-based Niagara Bottling LLC will build a $160 million manufacturing and warehousing facility in the Town of Perth in upstate New York, according to Governor Kathy Hochul. Despite the company’s name, it will be their first facility in New York State. The plant should be operational in early 2027.

The 362,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing and warehouse facility is being built on a 50-acre parcel that’s the site of a former New York State Juvenile Correctional Facility, which is now being repurposed to foster economic development in the Mohawk Valley region. As a result, the project is supported by a $15.3 million POWER UP grant, which prepares industrial sites with electrical and transmission infrastructure.

Another state program, Empire State Development, is providing up to $1.5 million through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit program in exchange for job creation commitments. The company has committed to creating up to 70 jobs at the facility with future expansion options at the site.

Founded in 1963, Niagara Bottling produces private label bottled waters for a number of retailers and brands across North America. Niagara operates more than 50 bottling plants in the U.S. with additional operations in Mexico, Australia and the United Kingdom and employs more than 9,000 worldwide.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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