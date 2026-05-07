Grupo Bimbo Plans $1 Billion Investment in the U.S.

It’s a big amount, but no capital projects were specified; the funding will support a plethora of initiatives from now till 2028.
May 7, 2026
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Two weeks after it moved its U.S. headquarters closer to Mexico, Grupo Bimbo on May 5 announced it intends to “invest” approximately $1 billion in the U.S. between now and 2028. It’s a big amount but the specifics are small.

No capital expenditures were specified. The funding “will support maintenance, product innovation, accessibility and affordability, nutrition enhancements and expanded regenerative agriculture partnerships with suppliers,” the announcement said.

“The United States has long been a cornerstone of Grupo Bimbo’s global success,” said Greg Koehrsen president of Bimbo Bakeries USA. “This investment reflects our confidence in the strength of our brands in the United States and will ensure we can continue delivering nutritious and delicious bread, baked goods and snacks to millions of American families.”

The largest baking company in the world has a presence in 96 countries worldwide, operating directly in 39 and serving another 57 through strategic partnerships. Its sales exceed $22 billion.

The U.S. operations just moved their headquarters from their longtime Horsham, Pa., offices to Irving, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, to “benefit from Dallas’ central location and closer proximity to Grupo Bimbo’s global corporate office in Mexico City.”

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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