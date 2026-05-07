Grupo Bimbo Plans $1 Billion Investment in the U.S.

Two weeks after it moved its U.S. headquarters closer to Mexico, Grupo Bimbo on May 5 announced it intends to “invest” approximately $1 billion in the U.S. between now and 2028. It’s a big amount but the specifics are small.

No capital expenditures were specified. The funding “will support maintenance, product innovation, accessibility and affordability, nutrition enhancements and expanded regenerative agriculture partnerships with suppliers,” the announcement said.

“The United States has long been a cornerstone of Grupo Bimbo’s global success,” said Greg Koehrsen president of Bimbo Bakeries USA. “This investment reflects our confidence in the strength of our brands in the United States and will ensure we can continue delivering nutritious and delicious bread, baked goods and snacks to millions of American families.”

The largest baking company in the world has a presence in 96 countries worldwide, operating directly in 39 and serving another 57 through strategic partnerships. Its sales exceed $22 billion.

The U.S. operations just moved their headquarters from their longtime Horsham, Pa., offices to Irving, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, to “benefit from Dallas’ central location and closer proximity to Grupo Bimbo’s global corporate office in Mexico City.”