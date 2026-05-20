Sunrise Farms Building a Poultry Plant Outside of Toronto

Sunrise Farms, a family-owned Canadian company founded in 1983, is building a 155,000-sq.-ft. poultry processing facility in Woodstock, Ontario, southwest of Toronto, at a cost of C$100.5 million (US$73 million). The investment is expected to create 100 new jobs in the region.

“The Woodstock facility will be one of the most technologically advanced poultry processing facilities in Canada, with leading-edge food safety, environmental and animal welfare processes and technologies,” the company said. “Designed with sustainability in mind, the facility will also incorporate features to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water usage, aligning with Ontario’s environmental objectives and the sector’s shift toward cleaner, more efficient processing.”

It will be federally licensed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) enabling expanded national distribution for the company’s Sargent Farms-branded halal certified products. Future plans call for private label and poultry offerings for retailers and foodservice customers across Canada.

Invest Ontario is supporting the expansion with a grant of up to C$4 million from the Invest Ontario Fund, subject to reaching a definitive funding agreement. Invest Ontario has provided strategic support by helping the company navigate workforce planning and training programs, as well as by coordinating across municipal, provincial and federal governments.