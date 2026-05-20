Ya Ya Foods Affiliate Building an Almond Milk Plant in Michigan

The state of Michigan approved incentives on May 19 for a plant-based milk facility for Fenton Food and Beverage, a company associated with Ya Ya Foods Corp. of Canada, local TV station WNEM reports. The plant in Fenton, Mich., will cost “at least $50 million,” according to the TV report.

Officials said the company plans to make almond milk initially and possibly other plant-based drinks “with a new process that uses water to pull the milk directly from nuts.”

Ya Ya Foods is a Canadian contract manufacturer of aseptic food and beverage products and apparently has been producing oat milk products for Oatly.

The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a $960,000 performance-based grant for the project, which should create at least 96 jobs, according to WNEM.