Ya Ya Foods Affiliate Building an Almond Milk Plant in Michigan

Fenton Food and Beverage wins state incentives for a $50 million plant-milk processing facility in Fenton, Mich.
May 20, 2026
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The state of Michigan approved incentives on May 19 for a plant-based milk facility for Fenton Food and Beverage, a company associated with Ya Ya Foods Corp. of Canada, local TV station WNEM reports. The plant in Fenton, Mich., will cost “at least $50 million,” according to the TV report.

Officials said the company plans to make almond milk initially and possibly other plant-based drinks “with a new process that uses water to pull the milk directly from nuts.”

Ya Ya Foods is a Canadian contract manufacturer of aseptic food and beverage products and apparently has been producing oat milk products for Oatly.

The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a $960,000 performance-based grant for the project, which should create at least 96 jobs, according to WNEM.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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