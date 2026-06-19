Good Culture and Michigan Milk Producers Launch Cottage Cheese Plant

Cottage cheese-maker Good Culture and Michigan Milk Producers Assn. (MMPA) on June 16 cut the ribbon on an apparently jointly owned production facility in Remus, Mich., dedicated to manufacturing cottage cheese.

MMPA acquired the building last year, expanding the cooperative’s processing capabilities and introducing cottage cheese to its product portfolio. And Good Culture, which claims it’s nearly quadrupled sales over the past three years, needed a dedicated facility to produce its widening portfolio of cottage cheese products.

“This purpose-built facility is a major step forward for Good Culture, allowing us to scale, maintain control over our supply and get our products onto more shelves nationwide,” said Jesse Merrill, CEO and co-founder of Good Culture.

For MMPA farmer-owners, it creates a value-added market for their raw product. “With the launch of our Remus facility and our partnership with Good Culture, we are expanding our capabilities in a growing dairy category while continuing to invest in the future of dairy,” added Joe Diglio, MMPA president/CEO.