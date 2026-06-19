Good Culture and Michigan Milk Producers Launch Cottage Cheese Plant

The partners this week opened a renovated Remus, Mich., facility dedicated to Good Culture’s growing cottage cheese portfolio.
June 19, 2026
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Left to right: Brenda Flory of Michigan Economic Development Corp.; Congressman John Moolenaar; Jesse Merrill, CEO and co-founder of Good Culture; Joe Diglio, MMPA CEO; Doug Chapin, MMPA chairman; Tim Boring, director of Michigan Dept. of Agriculture and Rural Development; and Lee Carte, Wheatland Township Supervisor.

Left to right: Brenda Flory of Michigan Economic Development Corp.; Congressman John Moolenaar; Jesse Merrill, CEO and co-founder of Good Culture; Joe Diglio, MMPA CEO; Doug Chapin, MMPA chairman; Tim Boring, director of Michigan Dept. of Agriculture and Rural Development; and Lee Carte, Wheatland Township Supervisor.

Cottage cheese-maker Good Culture and Michigan Milk Producers Assn. (MMPA) on June 16 cut the ribbon on an apparently jointly owned production facility in Remus, Mich., dedicated to manufacturing cottage cheese.

MMPA acquired the building last year, expanding the cooperative’s processing capabilities and introducing cottage cheese to its product portfolio. And Good Culture, which claims it’s nearly quadrupled sales over the past three years, needed a dedicated facility to produce its widening portfolio of cottage cheese products.

“This purpose-built facility is a major step forward for Good Culture, allowing us to scale, maintain control over our supply and get our products onto more shelves nationwide,” said Jesse Merrill, CEO and co-founder of Good Culture.

For MMPA farmer-owners, it creates a value-added market for their raw product. “With the launch of our Remus facility and our partnership with Good Culture, we are expanding our capabilities in a growing dairy category while continuing to invest in the future of dairy,” added Joe Diglio, MMPA president/CEO.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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