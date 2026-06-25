PS Seasoning, Pro Smoker and Dervati Break Ground in West Bend, Wisconsin

The Hanni family, owners of a number of related food companies, today (June 25) broke ground on a 264,000-sq.-ft. headquarters and demonstration center in West Bend, Wis. In the process, the family announced the launch of Dervati, a new “food experience” company that brings together PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker under one parent organization.

Scheduled for completion in June 2027, the new building will serve as the foundation for the companies. “Over the past 50 years, we’ve evolved from a seasoning and smoker company into a true food innovation partner,” said Joe Hanni, CEO of Dervati, PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker.

PS Seasoning makes seasonings and rubs, sauces and marinades as well as products for sausage making. Pro Smoker builds small and commercial-size smokers and dry agers. As the parent, Dervati “will help food brands accelerate innovation from concept to commercialization by combining flavor development, product testing and private label manufacturing within a single organization,” the company says.

The new building will include dedicated spaces for advanced manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, as well as an expanded R&D lab, culinary center and customer innovation center. The customer innovation center will feature formulation labs and a pilot processing plant.

The company says it will have a workforce of more than 500 employees once current open positions are filled.