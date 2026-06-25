PS Seasoning, Pro Smoker and Dervati Break Ground in West Bend, Wisconsin

Formerly separated companies and new parent firm will be under one large roof for flavor innovation, food processing technology and product development.
June 25, 2026
2 min read
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The Hanni family, owners of a number of related food companies, today (June 25) broke ground on a 264,000-sq.-ft. headquarters and demonstration center in West Bend, Wis. In the process, the family announced the launch of Dervati, a new “food experience” company that brings together PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker under one parent organization.

Scheduled for completion in June 2027, the new building will serve as the foundation for the companies. “Over the past 50 years, we’ve evolved from a seasoning and smoker company into a true food innovation partner,” said Joe Hanni, CEO of Dervati, PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker.

PS Seasoning makes seasonings and rubs, sauces and marinades as well as products for sausage making. Pro Smoker builds small and commercial-size smokers and dry agers. As the parent, Dervati “will help food brands accelerate innovation from concept to commercialization by combining flavor development, product testing and private label manufacturing within a single organization,” the company says.

The new building will include dedicated spaces for advanced manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, as well as an expanded R&D lab, culinary center and customer innovation center. The customer innovation center will feature formulation labs and a pilot processing plant.

The company says it will have a workforce of more than 500 employees once current open positions are filled.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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