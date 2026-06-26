Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling Building a $650 Million Complex in California

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling in late May completed the final foundation pour on a new manufacturing and distribution campus Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. It’s a $650 million, 620,000-sq.-ft. facility that will serve as a flagship facility within the Coca‑Cola System.

The company, one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the U.S., broke ground early this year. The construction will replace Reyes’ original 125,000-sq.-ft. facility, built in 1984 in the same town 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

The fully integrated production hub will include manufacturing lines, warehouse and distribution capabilities, customer service operations and an on-site recycling center. Construction is expected to continue through 2027.