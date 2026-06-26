Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling Building a $650 Million Complex in California

The Coke bottler is replacing a smaller distribution center in Rancho Cucamonga with a 620,000-sq.-ft. facility that will include manufacturing lines, warehouse and distribution capabilities.
June 26, 2026
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Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling in late May completed the final foundation pour on a new manufacturing and distribution campus Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. It’s a $650 million, 620,000-sq.-ft. facility that will serve as a flagship facility within the Coca‑Cola System.

The company, one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the U.S., broke ground early this year. The construction will replace Reyes’ original 125,000-sq.-ft. facility, built in 1984 in the same town 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

The fully integrated production hub will include manufacturing lines, warehouse and distribution capabilities, customer service operations and an on-site recycling center. Construction is expected to continue through 2027.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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