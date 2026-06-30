Magnum Ice Cream Spends $11 Million on Hungary Plant

Magnum Ice Cream Co. completed a €10 million ($11.4 million) modernization of its manufacturing facility in Veszprém, Hungary, including a new production line.

Opened in 1955, the plant was producing 230 million ice cream units annually of brands Magnum, Cornetto and Carte d’Or. It has the ability to handle a variety of formats for both domestic and export markets. It has 500 employees.

With this investment, the plant will add production of Magnum Bonbons, a premium, bite-sized ice cream format. Magnum is the six-month-old spinoff of Unilever’s ice cream operations.