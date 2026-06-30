Magnum Ice Cream Spends $11 Million on Hungary Plant

The six-month-old Unilever spinoff modernizes a 70-year-old plant, adds production for Magnum Bonbons.
June 30, 2026
Add Us On Google
6a4434f62d7a0a3ac991557d Magnum

Magnum Ice Cream Co. completed a €10 million ($11.4 million) modernization of its manufacturing facility in Veszprém, Hungary, including a new production line.

Opened in 1955, the plant was producing 230 million ice cream units annually of brands Magnum, Cornetto and Carte d’Or. It has the ability to handle a variety of formats for both domestic and export markets. It has 500 employees.

With this investment, the plant will add production of Magnum Bonbons, a premium, bite-sized ice cream format. Magnum is the six-month-old spinoff of Unilever’s ice cream operations.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Fiber Fever! Suddenly, the Nutrient Is Everywhere
AI Making Inroads in Food Safety Labs