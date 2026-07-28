Jack Stack Barbecue Owners’ Meat Company to Build New Plant in Harrisonville, Missouri

Kansas City Hickory Provisions (KCHP), an independent business founded by the family ownership group of Kansas City’s famous Jack Stack Barbecue restaurants, will build a new USDA-inspected and SQF-certified processing plant at a former Walmart building in Harrisonville, Mo., according to a release from KCHP.

The facility is scheduled to open in early 2027 and is expected to help KCHP expand its ability to produce authentic Kansas City-style smoked meats and proteins for its Jack Stack brand as well as private-label brands and foodservice operators nationwide. KCHP’s founding Fiorella-Dorman family has been producing these items for 17 years for retail and foodservice customers in its current facility, building on its nearly 70 years of experience with Jack Stack Barbecue.

The 72,000-sq.-ft. Harrisonville facility will expand the company’s operational footprint and could bring more than 20 jobs to the local community. It is located some 25 miles southeast of Jack Stack’s home in the Martin City neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo.