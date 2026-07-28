Grillo’s Pickles Opens New Taylorsville, Indiana, Processing Plant

Grillo’s Pickles has opened its new Taylorsville, Ind., processing plant, a project first announced last June.

The facility, reported to be a $54 million investment at that time of its announcement, was also to be built next door to a new King’s Hawaiian bakery facility. Grillo’s and King’s Hawaiian are both owned by Irresistible Foods Group. The new facility reportedly will create 150 jobs in the region, and the company announced it was still seeking to fill more than 40 positions at the plant, from entry to director level, in maintenance and engineering, among other areas.

Grillo’s Pickles reported that the facility will help it handle the substantial growth it has experienced in the past several years, giving it a central production site to help scale operations and position the brand for future opportunities as well. Grillo’s was founded in Boston in 2008 and has been growing nationwide ever since.