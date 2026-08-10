Lotus Bakeries Plans To Spend $578 million on 3 Sites, Including in U.S.

“Largest-ever capex outlay” playing catch-up with success of Biscoff cookies on three continents.
Aug. 10, 2026
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Lotus Bakeries, makers of those Biscoff cookies you get on airline flights, said it will spend €500 million ($578 million) on three manufacturing sites on three continents, including one in the U.S.

The greenfield Biscoff plant in Thailand is fully operational, with plant performance tracking at the upper end of expectations, the company said in announcing its half-year financial results on Aug. 7. The company reported revenues of €749.1 million, growth of 14% in the first half of the year.

“Significant capacity expansion projects for Biscoff are underway in the United States [presumably Mebane, N.C.] and Thailand,” the company said. “Together with the announced expansion in Belgium, the company plans to invest at least €500 million across the three sites over the five-year period from 2026 to 2030. This represents the largest-ever capex programme for Biscoff.”

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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