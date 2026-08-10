Lotus Bakeries Plans To Spend $578 million on 3 Sites, Including in U.S.

Lotus Bakeries, makers of those Biscoff cookies you get on airline flights, said it will spend €500 million ($578 million) on three manufacturing sites on three continents, including one in the U.S.

The greenfield Biscoff plant in Thailand is fully operational, with plant performance tracking at the upper end of expectations, the company said in announcing its half-year financial results on Aug. 7. The company reported revenues of €749.1 million, growth of 14% in the first half of the year.

“Significant capacity expansion projects for Biscoff are underway in the United States [presumably Mebane, N.C.] and Thailand,” the company said. “Together with the announced expansion in Belgium, the company plans to invest at least €500 million across the three sites over the five-year period from 2026 to 2030. This represents the largest-ever capex programme for Biscoff.”