JBS USA to Convert Souderton, Pennsylvania, Facility Rather Than Close It Outright

Plan to invest in the beef-processing facility to convert it to a value-added processing plant will preserve some 400 jobs in the area.
Aug. 11, 2026
Add Us On Google
Shutterstock: Ryzhkov Photography
6a7a89bbb9446ca0ac2872b0 Shutterstock 1129906445

JBS USA has announced that, instead of closing its Souderton, Pa., processing plant permanently, it will convert the facility into a dedicated value-added operation, according to a release shared with Food Processing.

JBS had shared in June 2026 its plan to close the Souderton beef-processing plant and a value-added meats facility in Memphis, Tenn. At the time, the company noted that production at the two facilities would be absorbed by other JBS USA operations.

The Souderton beef operation was reportedly operating one shift, and its closure would have resulted in the loss of some 1,700 jobs, as reported in June. Beef slaughter and processing will end on Aug. 14, 2026, as previously announced, the company said, after which JBS will invest more than $30 million over the next decade to update the facility’s value-added and case-ready capabilities. The renovated facility will preserve approximately 400 jobs — as opposed to eliminating every job opportunity at the plant had it closed.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Fiber Fever! Suddenly, the Nutrient Is Everywhere
Bake in Flexibility for Consistency, Efficiency
Compact TIG and Stick Welders That Boost Performance
Sponsored
Laser Welding: How It Works and When to Use It
Sponsored