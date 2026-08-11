JBS USA to Convert Souderton, Pennsylvania, Facility Rather Than Close It Outright

JBS USA has announced that, instead of closing its Souderton, Pa., processing plant permanently, it will convert the facility into a dedicated value-added operation, according to a release shared with Food Processing.

JBS had shared in June 2026 its plan to close the Souderton beef-processing plant and a value-added meats facility in Memphis, Tenn. At the time, the company noted that production at the two facilities would be absorbed by other JBS USA operations.

The Souderton beef operation was reportedly operating one shift, and its closure would have resulted in the loss of some 1,700 jobs, as reported in June. Beef slaughter and processing will end on Aug. 14, 2026, as previously announced, the company said, after which JBS will invest more than $30 million over the next decade to update the facility’s value-added and case-ready capabilities. The renovated facility will preserve approximately 400 jobs — as opposed to eliminating every job opportunity at the plant had it closed.