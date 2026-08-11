Bongards' Creameries Announces $135 Million Expansion

Cheese-making cooperative Bongards Creameries plans to invest $135 million to expand its process cheese manufacturing facility in Bongards, Minn. The project represents one of the largest capital investments in the cooperative's 118-year history.

Construction is scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter of 2026, with commercial operations expected by early 2028. The expansion will add approximately 120,000 sq. ft. to the production facility, including approximately 50,000 sq. ft. of additional production space and a 70,000-sq.-ft. automated warehouse.

It will increase the facility's production capacity by an additional 180 million lbs. of process cheese annually, enabling Bongards to meet growing customer demand across the foodservice, retail, industrial ingredient and export markets.

Bongards’ corporate offices are in Chanhassen, Minn., and the company’s three production facilities are in Bongards, Minn., Perham, Minn., and Humboldt, Tenn.