InnovAsian Begins Construction of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Plant

New facility is expected to cost some $150 million and span 180,000 sq. ft., with production planned to start in early 2028.
Aug. 12, 2026
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Courtesy of InnovAsian
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InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc., a subsidiary of Nichirei Foods Inc., has broken ground on its new, Jonesboro, Ark., frozen-foods processing plant, according to a release shared with Food Processing.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the $150 million development was attended by state and local officials as well as InnovAsian and Nichirei Foods leadership. Construction of the facility, now expected to span 180,000 sq. ft., was first announced in February 2026, and it is expected to wrap by the end of 2027. Production is anticipated to begin in early 2028.

Officials expect the plant will create about 200 jobs for the region.

InnovAsian produces frozen, Asian-inspired meals, appetizers and side dishes in the U.S. The Jonesboro facility will be the company’s second plant in the country.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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