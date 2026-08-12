InnovAsian Begins Construction of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Plant

InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc., a subsidiary of Nichirei Foods Inc., has broken ground on its new, Jonesboro, Ark., frozen-foods processing plant, according to a release shared with Food Processing.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the $150 million development was attended by state and local officials as well as InnovAsian and Nichirei Foods leadership. Construction of the facility, now expected to span 180,000 sq. ft., was first announced in February 2026, and it is expected to wrap by the end of 2027. Production is anticipated to begin in early 2028.

Officials expect the plant will create about 200 jobs for the region.

InnovAsian produces frozen, Asian-inspired meals, appetizers and side dishes in the U.S. The Jonesboro facility will be the company’s second plant in the country.