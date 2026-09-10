Shuttered Frito-Lay Plant in Liberty, N.Y., Coming Back as a Chicken Facility

A shuttered PepsiCo facility in Liberty, N.Y., has been bought by an affiliate of Hudson Valley Farms, which plans to lease it to White Lake Foods LLC, apparently to produce chicken products under contract to Hudson Valley Farms.

The local news source, River Reporter, said White Lake Foods has produced chicken products for retail distribution for Hudson Valley Farms and other businesses since 2020, primarily as a private-label manufacturer.

The Liberty facility previously was operated by PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division, but PepsiCo announced in February 2025 it would close the plant, eliminating nearly 300 jobs. 200 to 250 of those could come back, according to plans of the new operator.

Marcus Henley, manager of White Lake Foods, told River Reporter the company expects to begin with packaging operations, potentially within 90 days. Other uses, including poultry processing and food manufacturing, would depend on approvals for those activities, but he hoped the plant would by fully operational in 12-18 months.

Sale price was not disclosed.