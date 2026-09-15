Magnum Ice Cream Begins Ben & Jerry’s Production in Germany

Magnum Ice Cream Co. has commissioned a new production line at its Heppenheim factory in Germany to produce Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, an effort to meet growing consumer demand in Europe for the brand. The cost of the line was not disclosed, but it’s part of the site's ongoing $35 million expansion program.

“This investment strengthens the company's European manufacturing footprint, brings additional capacity closer to consumers and supports the next chapter of Ben & Jerry's growth as an integral part of the TMICC portfolio,” said the company. Ben & Jerry’s ice cream also is produced at Magnum factories in Hellendoorn, Netherlands, and Gloucester, UK.

Spanning 100,000 square metres, Heppenheim is the largest factory in Magnum’s European network. The plant has been making ice cream for 66 years.