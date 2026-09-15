Magnum Ice Cream Begins Ben & Jerry’s Production in Germany

Growing demand for the brand effects a new production line and other improvements at the Heppenheim factory, Magnum’s largest in Europe.
Sept. 15, 2026
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Magnum Ice Cream Co. has commissioned a new production line at its Heppenheim factory in Germany to produce Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, an effort to meet growing consumer demand in Europe for the brand. The cost of the line was not disclosed, but it’s part of the site's ongoing $35 million expansion program.

“This investment strengthens the company's European manufacturing footprint, brings additional capacity closer to consumers and supports the next chapter of Ben & Jerry's growth as an integral part of the TMICC portfolio,” said the company. Ben & Jerry’s ice cream also is produced at Magnum factories in Hellendoorn, Netherlands, and Gloucester, UK.

Spanning 100,000 square metres, Heppenheim is the largest factory in Magnum’s European network. The plant has been making ice cream for 66 years.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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