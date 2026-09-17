Coca-Cola United Moves Into New Birmingham, Ala., HQ

Coca-Cola United, one of the largest bottlers in the Coca-Cola system, moved into its new Birmingham, Ala., headquarters last week. The site near Birmingham airport for the first time brings together 750 employees under one roof and allows for 50 more hires.

As the company prepares for its 125th anniversary next year, the $330 million investment includes corporate headquarters, sales center and distribution warehouse. Beverage production remains at eight production plants in the company’s Southeast territory, including Montgomery and Mobile, Ala.

The new campus is located on a former brownfield site, which had to be remediated to ensure the property is environmentally safe and suitable for redevelopment.