Coca-Cola United Moves Into New Birmingham, Ala., HQ

The Coca-Cola bottler invested $330 million in the brownfield site near the airport.
Sept. 17, 2026
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Coca-Cola United, one of the largest bottlers in the Coca-Cola system, moved into its new Birmingham, Ala., headquarters last week. The site near Birmingham airport for the first time brings together 750 employees under one roof and allows for 50 more hires.

As the company prepares for its 125th anniversary next year, the $330 million investment includes corporate headquarters, sales center and distribution warehouse. Beverage production remains at eight production plants in the company’s Southeast territory, including Montgomery and Mobile, Ala.

The new campus is located on a former brownfield site, which had to be remediated to ensure the property is environmentally safe and suitable for redevelopment.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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