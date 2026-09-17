MGT Foods Expands in Monmouth, New Jersey

The company needs to keep up with the sudden success of its Biti Bites Biteables ice cream treats.
Sept. 17, 2026
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MGT Foods, a third-generation family- and veteran-owned business, this month completed a 38,000-sq.-ft. expansion of its Fort Monmouth, N.J., plant. Price was not disclosed.

The expansion supports manufacturing of its year-old product Biti Bites Biteables, a bite-sized portion of cookie dough wrapped around ice cream, which recently reached nationwide distribution via Walmart, Wawa and Weis stores.

MGT foods has been around for more than 60 years manufacturing a range of branded and contract-manufactured products, including The Bear & The Rat frozen dog treats and Mr. Green Tea ice cream.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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