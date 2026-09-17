MGT Foods Expands in Monmouth, New Jersey

MGT Foods, a third-generation family- and veteran-owned business, this month completed a 38,000-sq.-ft. expansion of its Fort Monmouth, N.J., plant. Price was not disclosed.

The expansion supports manufacturing of its year-old product Biti Bites Biteables, a bite-sized portion of cookie dough wrapped around ice cream, which recently reached nationwide distribution via Walmart, Wawa and Weis stores.

MGT foods has been around for more than 60 years manufacturing a range of branded and contract-manufactured products, including The Bear & The Rat frozen dog treats and Mr. Green Tea ice cream.