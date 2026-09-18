Kikkoman Officially Opens Jefferson, Wisconsin, Processing Plant

The 240,000-sq.-ft. facility is the second in Wisconsin for the company and will begin shipping product this fall, the soy sauce manufacturer said.
Sept. 18, 2026
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Courtesy of Kikkoman Foods Inc.
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Courtesy of Kikkoman Foods Inc.
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Kikkoman Foods Inc. (KFI) officially opened its new, Jefferson, Wis., processing facility, the third facility for the U.S. manufacturing arm of global soy sauce brand Kikkoman Corp., according to a release shared with Food Processing.

The 240,000-sq.-ft. facility will begin shipping product this fall (2026), expanding Kikkoman’s ability to meet growing demand across North America for its soy sauce and soy sauce-related products.

Courtesy of Kikkoman Foods Inc.
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In Jefferson, Kikkoman expects to produce a wide range of products, including soy sauce and teriyaki sauce, as well as non-soy sauce-related seasonings, serving retail, foodservice and manufacturing customers.

Kikkoman built flexibility into the operation, with capabilities across multiple products, viscosities and packaging formats. The plant will feature digital manufacturing tools that enable paperless operations, real-time data visualization and enhance traceability, the company’s release noted. Between this new facility and Walworth, Kikkoman has created more than 80 jobs in southern Wisconsin.

Kikkoman broke ground on the facility in June 2024, and Jefferson is the company’s second manufacturing plant in Wisconsin, along with Walworth; the company’s third facility is in Folsom, Calif.

Courtesy of Kikkoman Foods Inc.
Kikkoman Foods Inc.&apos;s new facility in Jefferson, Wisconsin.

Kikkoman Foods Inc.'s new facility in Jefferson, Wisconsin.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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