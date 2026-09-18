Kikkoman Officially Opens Jefferson, Wisconsin, Processing Plant

In Jefferson, Kikkoman expects to produce a wide range of products, including soy sauce and teriyaki sauce, as well as non-soy sauce-related seasonings, serving retail, foodservice and manufacturing customers.

Kikkoman built flexibility into the operation, with capabilities across multiple products, viscosities and packaging formats. The plant will feature digital manufacturing tools that enable paperless operations, real-time data visualization and enhance traceability, the company’s release noted. Between this new facility and Walworth, Kikkoman has created more than 80 jobs in southern Wisconsin.

Kikkoman broke ground on the facility in June 2024, and Jefferson is the company’s second manufacturing plant in Wisconsin, along with Walworth; the company’s third facility is in Folsom, Calif.