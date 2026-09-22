Anheuser-Busch Commits $44 Million to Upgrading Three Breweries in California, Colorado

Over the course of the past five days, Anheuser-Busch has announced it will invest some $44 million into three of its breweries in the western half of the U.S., ramping up production capacity in the face of growing demand for its Michelob Ultra and Cutwater products.

The breweries in line for the company’s latest investment are the Fort Collins, Colo., location as well as the Los Angeles (Van Nuys, Calif.) and Mira Loma, Calif., sites. The capital projects also include the addition of new technical skills training centers in Fort Collins and Los Angeles (as the Van Nuys location is colloquially known).

At Fort Collins, Anheuser-Busch will add capabilities to produce 25-oz. cans of Michelob Ultra to meet growing consumer demand for that product, spending $23 million for that project, which will also add rail capacity.

In Southern California, the beverage company plans to use $21 million to upgrade canning and bottling operations to fuel production of Michelob Ultra while also enhancing production of Cutwater and Phorm Energy — and it will increase rail capacity to strengthen its transportation capabilities here as well.

Anheuser-Busch noted it its announcements that both projects were part of the company’s Brewing Futures initiative, by which the company is investing $600 million in its U.S. operations in 2025 and 2026.

That significant commitment built on a very active 2024 capital spending spree for the company, during which time the Los Angeles brewery saw a $16 million investment as well. The company also noted that it has spent $277 million in capital at these three locations since 2021 ($184 million at the SoCal sites, $93 million at Fort Collins).