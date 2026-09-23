Sioux Honey Assn. Breaks Ground on $130 Million Honey Bottling Plant in Sioux City, Iowa

The cooperative behind Sue Bee and Aunt Sue’s honey products has begun construction of what it is calling the largest honey bottling manufacturing plant in the world.
Sept. 23, 2026
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Courtesy of Sioux Honey
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Sioux Honey Association Cooperative, which produces Sue Bee and Aunt Sue’s honey and associated products, broke ground on a $130 million new honey bottling facility in Sioux City, Iowa. The company expects the new plant to be the largest honey bottling manufacturing plant in the world, according to statements made during the groundbreaking ceremony and carried by local news reports.

Sioux Honey announced plans for the project, which includes a new corporate office, warehouse and a 440,000-sq.-ft. processing facility, some six months ago. Once the Sioux City project is finished, the company will relocate its Anaheim, Calif., operations there and create somewhere between 35 and 40 new jobs, news reports noted. The renovated corporate office and warehouse are expected to be finished in 2027, and the new processing facility in 2028.

Sioux Honey has had a presence in Sioux City for more than 100 years. It started in 1921 with a group of five beekeepers near Sioux City who agreed to share equipment and processing facilities, and today it includes more than 150 beekeepers nationwide. The company built its current Siouxland location in 1962.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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