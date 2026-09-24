Raybern Foods Expanding in Mississippi

Raybern Foods, a maker of frozen and refrigerated, heat-and-serve deli-style sandwiches, is expanding its operations in Shannon, Miss. The project will cost an estimated $7.1 million and will create 70 jobs.

The expansion primarily is new equipment to add new sandwich production lines, according to Mississippi Development Authority, which is providing assistance; so is Lee County.

While the company was founded in California in 1978, Raybern Foods expanded to Shannon in 2015. The company’s products include more than a dozen varieties of frozen and refrigerated sandwiches sold in stores nationally.