Raybern Foods Expanding in Mississippi

The maker of frozen sandwiches is investing $7.1 million and creating 70 jobs.
Sept. 24, 2026
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Raybern Foods, a maker of frozen and refrigerated, heat-and-serve deli-style sandwiches, is expanding its operations in Shannon, Miss. The project will cost an estimated $7.1 million and will create 70 jobs.

The expansion primarily is new equipment to add new sandwich production lines, according to Mississippi Development Authority, which is providing assistance; so is Lee County.

While the company was founded in California in 1978, Raybern Foods expanded to Shannon in 2015. The company’s products include more than a dozen varieties of frozen and refrigerated sandwiches sold in stores nationally.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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