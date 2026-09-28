PepsiCo Reportedly Investing $1 Billion in Colombia

Colombia’s newly elected president Abelardo De La Espriella announced the commitment on his X account, following his trip to Wall Street.
Sept. 28, 2026
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PepsiCo plans to invest $1 billion in Colombia over the next five years, Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella announced on his X account over the weekend. He called it a sign of confidence in the country’s economy.

The funds will go toward expanding production and modernizing operations, according to a story on Seeking Alpha. A similar story was carried by Reuters news service. Stories noted PepsiCo runs production plants in Funza and Guarne, making and distributing its snacks and drinks throughout the region.

“Confidence is demonstrated through investment,” De La Espriella was quoted by Seeking Alpha. “This commitment will boost employment, support more than 2,000 farmers, and strengthen Colombia’s small shopkeepers." De La Espriella just assumed office in August.

However, nowhere was PepsiCo cited. We asked them for confirmation and will add to this story if and when we get a response.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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