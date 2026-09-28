PepsiCo Reportedly Investing $1 Billion in Colombia

PepsiCo plans to invest $1 billion in Colombia over the next five years, Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella announced on his X account over the weekend. He called it a sign of confidence in the country’s economy.

The funds will go toward expanding production and modernizing operations, according to a story on Seeking Alpha. A similar story was carried by Reuters news service. Stories noted PepsiCo runs production plants in Funza and Guarne, making and distributing its snacks and drinks throughout the region.

“Confidence is demonstrated through investment,” De La Espriella was quoted by Seeking Alpha. “This commitment will boost employment, support more than 2,000 farmers, and strengthen Colombia’s small shopkeepers." De La Espriella just assumed office in August.

However, nowhere was PepsiCo cited. We asked them for confirmation and will add to this story if and when we get a response.