Rich Products Opens Customer Innovation Center

The $3.2 million project is the latest update at global headquarters in Buffalo, N.Y.
Sept. 29, 2026
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Rich Products Corp. today (Sept. 29) announced the completion of its redesigned Customer Innovation Center at its global headquarters in Buffalo, N.Y. It’s a $3.2 million investment transforming space into “a modern, digitally powered destination designed to create greater value for customers.”

Blending hospitality, culinary expertise and advanced production capabilities into one integrated environment, the center enables Rich’s to deliver more immersive, flexible customer experiences with greater speed and vitality, both in person and online, the company said.

In addition to new technology, it has high-end culinary and hospitality areas and collaboration spaces for “customer experiences,” plus photography and videography studios. It’s the latest investment in Rich’s world headquarters campus in Buffalo, which began in 2025.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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