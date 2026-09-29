Rich Products Opens Customer Innovation Center

Rich Products Corp. today (Sept. 29) announced the completion of its redesigned Customer Innovation Center at its global headquarters in Buffalo, N.Y. It’s a $3.2 million investment transforming space into “a modern, digitally powered destination designed to create greater value for customers.”

Blending hospitality, culinary expertise and advanced production capabilities into one integrated environment, the center enables Rich’s to deliver more immersive, flexible customer experiences with greater speed and vitality, both in person and online, the company said.

In addition to new technology, it has high-end culinary and hospitality areas and collaboration spaces for “customer experiences,” plus photography and videography studios. It’s the latest investment in Rich’s world headquarters campus in Buffalo, which began in 2025.