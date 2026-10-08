Bell & Evans Spends $152 Million on Fredericksburg, Pa., Expansion

The addition will create at least 382 new jobs and retain more than 2,500 workers.
Oct. 8, 2026
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Bell & Evans has expanded its Bethel Township/Lancaster County, Pa., poultry processing facility to the tune of $152 million.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania contributed $2 million to the project, which will create at least 382 new jobs over the next three years and retain 2,524 existing, full-time positions.

Bell & Evans expanded its Plant Two operation just outside its Fredericksburg, Pa., headquarters with a 50,000-sq.-ft. addition to increase capacity for further processing and packaging operations.

Bell & Evans is a fifth generation family business and claims to be America’s oldest branded chicken company.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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