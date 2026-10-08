Bell & Evans Spends $152 Million on Fredericksburg, Pa., Expansion

Bell & Evans has expanded its Bethel Township/Lancaster County, Pa., poultry processing facility to the tune of $152 million.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania contributed $2 million to the project, which will create at least 382 new jobs over the next three years and retain 2,524 existing, full-time positions.

Bell & Evans expanded its Plant Two operation just outside its Fredericksburg, Pa., headquarters with a 50,000-sq.-ft. addition to increase capacity for further processing and packaging operations.

Bell & Evans is a fifth generation family business and claims to be America’s oldest branded chicken company.