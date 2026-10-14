Primo Brands Opens Mountain Valley Water Factory in Arkansas

It’s the first new facility since the creation of Primo Brands in 2024, which includes the former Nestle water business.
Oct. 14, 2026
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Primo Brands Corp. today (Oct. 14) opened a new factory for its The Mountain Valley water brands in Hot Springs, Ark. The approximately 200,000-sq.-ft. facility is the company's first new plant since the 2024 merger of Primo Water Corp. and an affiliate of BlueTriton Brands, the latter consisting of Nestle’s former North American water business.

The multi-million-dollar greenfield facility includes one retail high-speed and two large-format production lines, along with logistics and warehouse spaces. It adds needed capacity for a premium spring water brand experiencing strong consumer demand, the company said.

The Mountain Valley spring and sparkling water has been bottled domestically and sourced from the Ouachita Mountains since 1871. It’s filtered through sandstone and shale in the mountains, which gives it a natural minerality and crisp taste Together with Saratoga, Primo Brands owns what it claims are two of the five fastest-growing premium water brands in the U.S.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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