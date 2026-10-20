Nestle Ending Last Production in Solon, Ohio

Nestlé plans to close its Solon, Ohio, factory by the end of 2027, various Cleveland-area media are reporting. While long the home of Stouffer’s frozen meals, apparently the factory has only been making Nestlé Professional Solutions pouches, and that work will gradually move from Solon to Nestle’s factory in Gaffney, S.C., over the coming months.

The closing affects only the factory, not the research and development and corporate functions in Solon. Employees were informed of the decision Monday. The exact number of employees was not specified by the company, although the media reports said “hundreds.”

Production in Solon is expected to end by the third quarter of 2027, with the factory closing by the end of that year.

The factory closing follows earlier reductions in Solon: 77 campus jobs cut in late 2023 and another 216 factory layoffs in January 2024. Meanwhile, the Gaffney, S.C., plant has received substantial investment in recent years: a $100 million expansion in 2021 and another $150 million in late 2024.