Niagara Bottling Opens $141 Million Facility in Northern Kentucky

Facility spans 436,000 sq. ft. and will create 60 new jobs in the region.
Oct. 23, 2026
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C. Hedges. Cabinet For Economic Development
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Private-label and branded beverage processor Niagara Bottling has opened its new, $141 million production facility in Kenton County, Ky., according to a release shared with Food Processing. The new plant features more than 436,000-sq.-ft. of advanced manufacturing space, including beverage production and distribution operations.

The project, which will create 60 new jobs, was first announced in September 2024 and began construction in early 2025. Investment in the capital project also exceeded the original expected amount by more than $11 million, according to the release.

About six months ago, Niagara also announced it would build a new facility in upstate New York — a $160 million capital investment expected to open in 2027 that would be the first facility in New York state —home of Niagara Falls, of course — for the California-based bottler.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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