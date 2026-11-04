Rise Baking Co. Closing 2 Minneapolis Bakeries, Idling 166

FGF Brands, the Canadian firm buying New French Bakery, declines to use the facilities.
Nov. 4, 2026
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Rise Baking Co. will be closing two plants in its hometown of Minneapolis, having sold the business those buildings represent to Canadian baker FGF Brands.

FGF Brands, headquartered in Toronto, paid just over $2.5 million in September for the two facilities, which apparently comprised New French Bakery. FGF has decided to close those bakeries, according to Bring Me The News.

“As a result of the sale, the operations at both locations will have a full reduction in force affecting all employees,” Rise said in a state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification. 166 people will be laid off, although some may be offered jobs at other Rise facilities. “This action is expected to be permanent.”

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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