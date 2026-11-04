Rise Baking Co. Closing 2 Minneapolis Bakeries, Idling 166

Rise Baking Co. will be closing two plants in its hometown of Minneapolis, having sold the business those buildings represent to Canadian baker FGF Brands.

FGF Brands, headquartered in Toronto, paid just over $2.5 million in September for the two facilities, which apparently comprised New French Bakery. FGF has decided to close those bakeries, according to Bring Me The News.

“As a result of the sale, the operations at both locations will have a full reduction in force affecting all employees,” Rise said in a state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification. 166 people will be laid off, although some may be offered jobs at other Rise facilities. “This action is expected to be permanent.”