Daily's Premium Meats Opens St. Joseph Plant Expansion

Daily's Premium Meats, a joint venture of Seaboard Foods and Triumph Foods, today (Nov. 5) announced the opening of its expanded bacon processing facility in St. Joseph, Mo. The $100 million investment adds 111,000 sq. ft. and 100 new jobs immediately, with 50 more expected when it’s fully operational.

The plant, one of three Daily's Premium Meats bacon processing facilities in the U.S., got four highly automated production lines, with the option to add two more, new smokehouse capacity and enhanced bacon bits production capabilities. It produces regular bacon and bacon bits under the Daily's Premium Meats foodservice brand and Prairie Fresh and Daily’s retail brands.

A new retail slicing line features advanced weight-controlled slicing technology that enables bacon to be sliced to precise target weights, helping improve portion accuracy and reduce product giveaway. The expansion also introduces a high-speed stack pack line that improves efficiency and supports a growing variety of SKUs, packaging formats and customer specifications.

This expansion was started in May of last year.