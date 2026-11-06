Daily's Premium Meats Opens St. Joseph Plant Expansion

The $100 million investment adds 111,000 sq. ft. and 100 new jobs to the bacon processing plant.
Nov. 6, 2026
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Daily's Premium Meats, a joint venture of Seaboard Foods and Triumph Foods, today (Nov. 5) announced the opening of its expanded bacon processing facility in St. Joseph, Mo. The $100 million investment adds 111,000 sq. ft. and 100 new jobs immediately, with 50 more expected when it’s fully operational.

The plant, one of three Daily's Premium Meats bacon processing facilities in the U.S., got four highly automated production lines, with the option to add two more, new smokehouse capacity and enhanced bacon bits production capabilities. It produces regular bacon and bacon bits under the Daily's Premium Meats foodservice brand and Prairie Fresh and Daily’s retail brands.

A new retail slicing line features advanced weight-controlled slicing technology that enables bacon to be sliced to precise target weights, helping improve portion accuracy and reduce product giveaway. The expansion also introduces a high-speed stack pack line that improves efficiency and supports a growing variety of SKUs, packaging formats and customer specifications.

This expansion was started in May of last year.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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