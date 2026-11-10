Mars Investing $1.4 Billion In U.S. Plants in 2027

Mars today (Nov. 10) announced plans to invest an estimated $1.4 billion into its U.S. manufacturing and operations in 2027. While it’s the most the private company has spent in a single year, no details on new projects were included, just $34 million for four new veterinary hospitals.

There were mentions of ongoing food projects, including some expansions.

Mars is spending $60 million to add two manufacturing lines dedicated to Trü Frü products within the company's Salt Lake City factory, a $240 million site that opened last year to produce Nature's Bakery products. The site will have the capacity to produce 17 million Trü Frü frozen chocolate-covered fruit products annually.

A $49 million investment, apparently already spent, in Mars’ wet pet food facility in Columbus, Ohio, is bringing the production of Temptations Lickable (cat) Treats to the U.S. Mars has invested a total of $162 million in the site since 2022.

Mars has spent $165 million on its Waco, Texas, plant since 2024, with recent capital projects focused on energy efficiency and operational excellence. The facility manufactures over 56 billion pieces of Snickers, Starburst and Skittles candies each year.

Mars has more than 60 factories, research labs and offices across the country, including 15 added in the past year through the acquisition of Kellanova.