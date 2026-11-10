Mars Investing $1.4 Billion In U.S. Plants in 2027

Few details were shared, but expansions are underway in Salt Lake City and Columbus, Ohio.
Nov. 10, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
66013018 © Goce Risteski | Dreamstime.com
6af35bafc0d2285a1d478f96 Marsdreamstime S 66013018 Edited

Mars today (Nov. 10) announced plans to invest an estimated $1.4 billion into its U.S. manufacturing and operations in 2027. While it’s the most the private company has spent in a single year, no details on new projects were included, just $34 million for four new veterinary hospitals.

There were mentions of ongoing food projects, including some expansions.

Mars is spending $60 million to add two manufacturing lines dedicated to Trü Frü products within the company's Salt Lake City factory, a $240 million site that opened last year to produce Nature's Bakery products. The site will have the capacity to produce 17 million Trü Frü frozen chocolate-covered fruit products annually.

A $49 million investment, apparently already spent, in Mars’ wet pet food facility in Columbus, Ohio, is bringing the production of Temptations Lickable (cat) Treats to the U.S. Mars has invested a total of $162 million in the site since 2022.

Mars has spent $165 million on its Waco, Texas, plant since 2024, with recent capital projects focused on energy efficiency and operational excellence. The facility manufactures over 56 billion pieces of Snickers, Starburst and Skittles candies each year.

Mars has more than 60 factories, research labs and offices across the country, including 15 added in the past year through the acquisition of Kellanova.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related