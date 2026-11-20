Canadian dairy processor Saputo Inc. will invest CAD $600 million (about $418 million U.S. dollars) on expanding and improving its manufacturing network, the company said. It’s the latest news highlighting the skyrocketing growth of the dairy category in recent months, with processors responding to ongoing significant demand for dairy products by expanding and investing in capacity and technological advancement.

Saputo said this round of capital projects will target cottage cheese, functional beverages and cream cheese, considered by the company to be high-growth, value-added dairy categories.

The $418 million will be spent in phases, with construction and equipment installation expected to begin in fiscal 2027 and 2028, and they follow growing demand in cultured dairy, protein-rich foods and functional beverages, where Saputo said existing supply and capacity constraints are holding back growth currently.

As new capacity is ready, commissioning and ramp up will follow — with fiscal 2029 being the expected first financial contributions to begin to flow in from these phased projects. Saputo said it believes the projects will contribute approximately $98 million (CAD $140 million) to the company’s adjusted EBITDA.

Saputo said certain elements of the plan require regulatory approval and that further announcements will be made as milestones are reached in the overall investment plan.