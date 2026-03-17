General Mills Agrees to Sell Brazil Yoki Business to Grupo 3corações

General Mills Inc. has reached a definitive agreement to sell the General Mills Brazil Yoki business to Grupo 3corações, reportedly the largest coffee company in Brazil. Included in the sale are local brands Yoki and Kitano, as well as supply chain facilities in Pouso Alegre and Campo Novo do Parecis.

General Mills reported that the Brazil business contributed around $350 million in U.S. dollars to its fiscal 2025 net sales. The Yoki business is focused on dry food, snacks, cooking solutions and seasonings, with about 65% of sales coming from leading categories in which it operates, according to reports. The sale is expected to close by the end of calendar 2026, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Grupo 3corações is a joint venture between the Brazilian firm São Miguel and the Israeli company Strauss Coffee. According to one news outlet, Strauss Coffee International believes this acquisition could make 3corações a more significant player in the dry food market.

Meanwhile, for General Mills, the move reinforces the company’s reshaping of its portfolio as well as its focus on priority global categories such as super-premium ice cream, Mexican food, snack bars and pet food. General Mills said in its announcement that, upon completion of this divestiture, it will have turned over nearly one-third of its portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures since fiscal 2018.