Ferrero Group to Acquire Brazil’s Bold Snacks

Agreement would give Ferrero its first foray into South American better-for-you segment.
March 18, 2026
Courtesy of Ferrero Group
bold_snacks

More food company news out of Brazil today, as Ferrero Group announced it has agreed to acquire Bold Snacks, a Brazilian premium protein snack company that was founded in 2018.

Bold Snacks is Ferrero’s first foray into the better-for-you segment in South America, according to Daniel Martinez Carretero, CFO of Ferrero Group. The snacks company recently expanded into whey powders and has seen strong growth by its portfolio of protein bars, the release noted.

Ferrero will acquire the Bold Snacks office and factory in Divinópolis, Minas Gerais, and roughly 300 employees are expected to join Ferrero Brazil, adding to the 4,500 people employed there by Ferrero Brazil and its affiliated company Dori Alimentos. Bold Snacks would join the Ferrero global family of better-for-you brands, which includes Eat Natural and Fulfil in Europe, and Power Crunch in North America.

The deal is expected to close in the coming months subject to customary closing conditions.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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