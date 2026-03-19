Europe’s Valeo Foods to Purchase Bulgarian Sweet Baked Goods Processor

Valeo has reached an agreement to acquire Prestige-96 and further its expansion in the European sweets, snacks and treats business.
March 19, 2026
Courtesy of Valeo Foods Group
prestige_sandwich_biscuits

Bulgarian sweet baked goods processor Prestige-96 will be acquired by Valeo Foods Group, a European manufacturer of sweets, treats and snacks, according to an agreement announced toay.

Prestige produces biscuits, wafers and sweet snack products for the Naya (Ная), Hyper (Хайпър), Mirage (Мираж) and Roden Kray (Роден Край) brands in Bulgaria. It was founded in 1996 and employs about 450 workers.

The deal represents Valeo Foods’ eighth acquisition since 2022 and supports the company’s European expansion efforts. Cross-selling opportunities are expected to help the combined business grow further in Bulgaria, and new opportunities to expand in adjacent snacking categories are also anticipated for other brands in Valeo’s portfolio of more than 80 brands. Valeo Foods is owned by global investment firm Bain Capital and reports revenues near 2 billion Euros.

Terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval in Bulgaris, were not disclosed.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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