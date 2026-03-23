Bridor Parent Le Duff Group Acquires Spanish Bakery Company

Global food company Le Duff Group, parent company of bakery manufacturer Bridor, announced it has agreed to acquire Panamar Bakery Group, a Spanish manufacturer and distributor of frozen bakery products. It would be the largest acquisition to date for Le Duff and Bridor, according to the release from the company.

Panamar employs 2,600 employees and adds $695 million (U.S. dollars) in sales to Le Duff Group’s target of $4 billion in sales through its various subsidies, the company said — including Bridor (bakery), Gourming (ready meals), catering chains and property. The Spanish bakery company exports bread, Viennese pastries and pâtisserie products to over 20 countries across four continents under brands such as Panamar, Cobopa, Pacfren and Panusa.

For Bridor, the acquisition boosts its global industrial and logistics capacity in the 100 countries in which it operates, the release noted. It also continues to accelerate the company’s growth plans, along with the expansion of the Vineland, N.J., facility, and construction of new plants in Salt Lake City and Texas that are scheduled to open in the coming years. In five years, Bridor’s sales have increased from $869 million (2021) to $2.9 billion in 2026 — and the company expects to double sales in 2031, it said.