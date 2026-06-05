Nestlé Acquires All Shares of yfood Labs

Nestlé has held a 49% stake in the European RTD meals brand since 2023 and expects to now take yfood to markets beyond Europe.
June 5, 2026
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Nestlé has acquired yfood Labs GmbH, a European foods brand, from its founders, according to a release from Nestlé. yfood labs sells nutrition-focused ready-to-drink meals across Germany and in 30 countries, and it reported double-digit year-over-year growth in 2025 with approximately $173 million in sales (150 million euro).

The full acquisition follows three years of collaboration between the companies, and with Nestlé’s muscle, yfood is looking to expand into new markets beyond Europe. Nestlé has held a 49% minority stake in yfood since 2023.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the remaining shares of yfood are expected to transfer to Nestlé effective July 3, 2026, subject to customary approvals.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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