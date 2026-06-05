Nestlé Acquires All Shares of yfood Labs

Nestlé has acquired yfood Labs GmbH, a European foods brand, from its founders, according to a release from Nestlé. yfood labs sells nutrition-focused ready-to-drink meals across Germany and in 30 countries, and it reported double-digit year-over-year growth in 2025 with approximately $173 million in sales (150 million euro).

The full acquisition follows three years of collaboration between the companies, and with Nestlé’s muscle, yfood is looking to expand into new markets beyond Europe. Nestlé has held a 49% minority stake in yfood since 2023.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the remaining shares of yfood are expected to transfer to Nestlé effective July 3, 2026, subject to customary approvals.