Dole plc Announces Acquisition of Swedish Food Company’s Fresh Produce Division

Dole plc has announced its subsidiary, Dole Nordic AB, has acquired the fresh produce division of Swedish food company Greenfood AB, according to a release distributed online.

The deal, which was first announced in December 2025, is expected to expand Dole’s scale and capabilities across Sweden, Finland and other Nordic nations. For Greenfood, divestiture of the Fresh Produce (GFP) division means it will focus on its healthy convenience food businesses, such as its Picadeli business and other innovative meal solutions, the company noted.

GFP brings to Dole an approximately 285,000-sq.-ft. fresh produce distribution facility in Helsingborg, Sweden, which provides a “strong platform for targeted investment in next-generation warehouse technology, the release noted.