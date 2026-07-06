Dole plc Announces Acquisition of Swedish Food Company’s Fresh Produce Division

Deal to acquire Greenfood AB’s Fresh Produce division adds scale and capabilities to Dole’s presence in the Nordic region of Europe.
July 6, 2026
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Dole plc has announced its subsidiary, Dole Nordic AB, has acquired the fresh produce division of Swedish food company Greenfood AB, according to a release distributed online.

The deal, which was first announced in December 2025, is expected to expand Dole’s scale and capabilities across Sweden, Finland and other Nordic nations. For Greenfood, divestiture of the Fresh Produce (GFP) division means it will focus on its healthy convenience food businesses, such as its Picadeli business and other innovative meal solutions, the company noted.

GFP brings to Dole an approximately 285,000-sq.-ft. fresh produce distribution facility in Helsingborg, Sweden, which provides a “strong platform for targeted investment in next-generation warehouse technology, the release noted.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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