Nestlé to Build $698 Million Nescafé Plant in Thailand

The new facility is expected to open in late 2028 and help the company build its position in the $1.2 billion Thai coffee market.
July 9, 2026
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Nestlé will invest nearly $698 million (CHF 563 million) to build a new production facility for Nescafé products in Thailand in an effort to meet the demands of a coffee market there worth more than $1.2 billion.

The new plant will be located in Samut Prakan province and will produce everything from soluble coffee to coffee mixes and ready-to-drink coffee beverages, the company said in a release shared today. Nestlé expects to begin operations at the facility in late 2028, and it will employ more than 500 people. It will include an advanced, on-site distribution center to improve supply chain efficiency for Nescafé there.

Nestlé said automation and AI-enabled systems will improve quality, efficiency and sustainability at the new plant, and the company’s latest “next-generation coffee extraction and aroma recovery technology” will help deliver a fresher coffee experience. Robotics and automated packaging systems will streamline the packing process as well.

This capital investment bolsters Nestlé’s 130-year history in Thailand and its position as a major buyer of locally grown Robusta coffee. It also builds directly on the more than 40 years of support the company has given to Thai coffee farmers.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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