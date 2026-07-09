Nestlé to Build $698 Million Nescafé Plant in Thailand

Nestlé will invest nearly $698 million (CHF 563 million) to build a new production facility for Nescafé products in Thailand in an effort to meet the demands of a coffee market there worth more than $1.2 billion.

The new plant will be located in Samut Prakan province and will produce everything from soluble coffee to coffee mixes and ready-to-drink coffee beverages, the company said in a release shared today. Nestlé expects to begin operations at the facility in late 2028, and it will employ more than 500 people. It will include an advanced, on-site distribution center to improve supply chain efficiency for Nescafé there.

Nestlé said automation and AI-enabled systems will improve quality, efficiency and sustainability at the new plant, and the company’s latest “next-generation coffee extraction and aroma recovery technology” will help deliver a fresher coffee experience. Robotics and automated packaging systems will streamline the packing process as well.

This capital investment bolsters Nestlé’s 130-year history in Thailand and its position as a major buyer of locally grown Robusta coffee. It also builds directly on the more than 40 years of support the company has given to Thai coffee farmers.