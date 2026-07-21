Nestlé Purina to Build New Pet Food Plant in Italy

Nestlé Purina will invest more than U.S. $640 million (CHF 520 million) on a new wet pet food processing plant in Mantova, Italy, to address continued demand for pet food in Europe. The plant will produce “super-premium” cat and dog foods for Purina brands, increasing the number of Purina production sites in Europe to 15.

The company said in an announcement that the facility will combine a wet pet food plant with a “highly efficient logistics platform” that will serve Purina and other Nestlé brands. The Petcare division accounts for 29% of Nestlé sales in Zone Europe.

Wet pet food is a fast-growing segment in Europe, with wet cat food growing by 8% on the continent in 2025. Production is expected to start at the facility in 2029.