Nestlé Purina to Build New Pet Food Plant in Italy

Investment of more than $640 million (U.S. dollars) for new wet pet food plant and logistics facility expected to help company take advantage of growing pet category across Europe.
July 21, 2026
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Nestlé Purina will invest more than U.S. $640 million (CHF 520 million) on a new wet pet food processing plant in Mantova, Italy, to address continued demand for pet food in Europe. The plant will produce “super-premium” cat and dog foods for Purina brands, increasing the number of Purina production sites in Europe to 15.

The company said in an announcement that the facility will combine a wet pet food plant with a “highly efficient logistics platform” that will serve Purina and other Nestlé brands. The Petcare division accounts for 29% of Nestlé sales in Zone Europe.

Wet pet food is a fast-growing segment in Europe, with wet cat food growing by 8% on the continent in 2025. Production is expected to start at the facility in 2029.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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