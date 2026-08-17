Pilgrim’s Europe to Acquire Walkers Deli & Sausage Company

Adding the value-added pork products company to its stable will boost the portfolio and reach of Pilgrim’s Europe.
Aug. 17, 2026
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Pilgrim’s Europe, a division of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., has agreed to acquire the UK’s Walkers Deli & Sausage Co., according to a release from Pilgrim’s. The acquisition is subject to approval and employee consultation in the United Kingdom.

Walkers, which is owned by the UK’s Samworth Brothers (the seller in this transaction), produces premium pork products in four processing facilities located on the same site in Leicester, UK. The deal expands Pilgrim’s Europe’s footprint in the UK and builds upon an existing, long-standing relationship between the companies, as Pilgrim’s said it is the supplier of some of the raw pork products that Walkers uses to process its product lines. Adding Walkers to its portfolio is a boost to the division’s value-added product offerings.

Walkers, which produces sausages, sliced cooked meats, cooked bacon and snacking products, and pâté, dates back to 1824 and employs about 1,150 people.

For Samworth, a fourth-generation family food business, the divestitute is expected to allow the company to focus investment on growth opportunities in its food-to-go, savory pastries, meals and other brands in its stable of businesses, the company said.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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