Dairy Associations Support Trump’s Tariff War With Canada

Not everyone is upset with President Trump’s tariff war with Canada. The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) expressed their “strong” support of the administration’s efforts “to resolve outstanding U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) dairy market access issues with Canada.”

"We appreciate the administration's persistence in standing up for American dairy producers and exporters who have waited far too long for Canada to live up to its promises," said Krysta Harden, president/CEO of USDEC. "Canada has had plenty of chances to fix its unfair market access practices and close the loopholes it's used to dodge its dairy commitments under USMCA.”

Under USMCA, Canada committed to providing additional duty-free access for U.S. dairy exports through a series of tariff-rate quotas (TRQs). Canada's administration of those TRQs has repeatedly resulted in chronic underfill, the associations claim, and Canada has used loopholes to sidestep USMCA disciplines on dairy protein exports.

“This weekend's action [a 50 percent tariff on certain Canadian imports taking effect on Saturday] makes clear that patience has run out,” Harden continued. “We look forward to continuing to work with the administration until Canada resolves these issues and America's dairy farmers and exporters see the full benefits USMCA promised."

"This action sends an unmistakable message that Canada's ongoing disregard for its USMCA dairy commitments carries real consequences," said Gregg Doud, president/CEO of NMPF. "It's time for Canada to stop looking for workarounds and instead sit down in good faith to resolve these outstanding USMCA dairy implementation issues.”