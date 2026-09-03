Nestlé to Build New Brazilian Infant Formula Plant, Upgrade Another Facility

The Swiss company will invest nearly $384 million on construction of new plant in Ituiutaba and improve the Araçatuba facility as well.
Sept. 3, 2026
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Courtesy of Nestlé
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Nestlé announced a plan to invest nearly $384 million (CHF 310 million) in the construction of a new infant formula plant and upgrades to a current infant, medical and adult nutrition plant in Brazil, according to a release.

Nearly one-third of the planned capital investment (approximately $116.4 million, CHF 94 million) will go toward building a new infant formula plant in Ituiutaba, Minas Gerais, that will serve the Brazilian market and export product as well. That plant, which will be Nestlé’s second infant nutrition plant in Brazil, is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2028, and will create some 100 jobs.

The remainder of the planned expenditure will fund improvements to the company’s Araçatuba plant, where production of infant, medical and adult nutrition products for the Brazilian market will increase by 15% by 2029.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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