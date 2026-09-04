Coca-Cola Plant in Kyiv Hit by Russian Drone Attack

A Coca-Cola-affiliated factory near Kyiv was damaged by a Russian drone attack on Thursday, according to media reports, although no employees were injured. The attack came during the eighth consecutive day of Russian bombings across the Kyiv region, which have injured at least 13 people.

A company spokesperson told us the plant involved is owned by Coca-Cola HBC, apparently a Swiss-based independent bottler that operates in 29 countries.

Coca-Cola told Newsweek in a statement, "Our production site in Brovary [in the Kyiv region] was damaged during a drone strike. We are relieved that all our employees are safe and unharmed. We are working with relevant authorities to assess the situation and taking steps to maintain supplies of our products to customers in Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the bombing "a clear Russian signal to America. The Russians cannot be unaware that this is an American facility."

Earlier in the war, a Mondelez Oreo factory in eastern Ukraine was damaged twice -- in April of 2022 and the again in March of this year. A Bunge plant also was hit early this year.