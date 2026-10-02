Hershey Names New President of International Business

Veteran wine and spirits leader Amanda Almond will take the reins of the international division from Rohit Grover.
Oct. 2, 2026
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Courtesy of The Hershey Co.
Amanda Almond, president, International, The Hershey Co.

Amanda Almond, president, International, The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co. has named Amanda Almond the new president of its International division, effective Oct. 12, 2026, according to a release from the company. Almond, a veteran leader who spent the last decade-plus working for global wine and spirits companies, succeeds Rohit Grover in the role.

Almond most recently served as regional managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, for global wine company Vinarchy. Prior to that, she spent 12 years in senior regional leadership roles at Bacardi and brings more than 30 years of consumer goods and retail experience overall to the new position with Hershey.

Grover has been with Hershey since 1999 and spent the last eight years in the role of president, International, for the company.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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