Hershey Names New President of International Business

The Hershey Co. has named Amanda Almond the new president of its International division, effective Oct. 12, 2026, according to a release from the company. Almond, a veteran leader who spent the last decade-plus working for global wine and spirits companies, succeeds Rohit Grover in the role.

Almond most recently served as regional managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, for global wine company Vinarchy. Prior to that, she spent 12 years in senior regional leadership roles at Bacardi and brings more than 30 years of consumer goods and retail experience overall to the new position with Hershey.

Grover has been with Hershey since 1999 and spent the last eight years in the role of president, International, for the company.