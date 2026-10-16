Europe’s Panzani Group, Cerealis Explore Proposed Combination

European food companies Panzani Group and Cerealis have entered into exclusive negotiations to merge into a significant single European food company with an enterprise value of approximately $2.02 billion USD (€1.8 billion), generate approximately $1.1 billion USD (€1 billion) in consolidated annual revenues and employ nearly 1,800 people.

The Panzani and Cerealis businesses complement each other in terms of product portfolios and geographical footprints, the companies noted in a release distributed announcing the agreement. Panzani’s focus revolves around pasta, couscous and sauces sold primarily in France, the Netherlands and Central Europe, while Cerealis has a presence in Portugal, Spain, the Czech Republic and Poland with its pasta, breakfast cereals, cereal bars and biscuits.

The two entities would remain decentralized in the new operating model, preserving autonomy for both sides, the release noted. Panzani would remain headquartered in Lyon, France, led by current chief executive officer Albert Mathieu — who would also lead the combined group’s Central Europe operations. Cerealis, in turn, would stay headquartered in Porto, Portugal, and be helmed by current chief executive officer Paula Meireles, who would manage the Iberian and International private label business. Current Cerealis executive vice-chairman, Pedro Moreira da Silva, would provide overall leadership for the combined group.

The transaction remains a proposal, subject to the information and consultation of relevant employee representative bodies and subject to regulatory approval as well.