Danone Completes Acquisition of Australia’s Made Group

Danone completed its acquisition of Made Group, an Australian processor of various health-focused brands and products, first announced in June 2026.

Made Group’s portfolio includes high-protein ready-to-drink products, gut-health yogurts and coconut-based products, with a significant presence in Australia, New Zealand and southeast Asia. According to the announcement, Made Group has consistently delivered double-digit growth and attractive margins, with sales of more than $332 million (€300 million) for its fiscal year, which ended June 2026.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Danone SA chief executive officer, believes that “Made is a natural fit for Danone, with a portfolio of strong brands across high-protein, gut health and plant-based products. … By combining Made’s entrepreneurial culture, marketing expertise and proven route to market with Danone’s scale, science and category expertise, we are excited to unlock new opportunities, and reach even more consumers across Asia Pacific.”