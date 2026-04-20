Antitrust Suit Looms Against Major Egg Producers

The U.S. Dept. of Justice is preparing an antitrust suit against major egg producers, including Cal-Maine Foods and Versova, over alleged price coordination, the Wall ‌Street Journal exclusively reported last Friday (April 17).

Cal-Maine Foods, the country’s largest egg producer, reported in April 2025 it was being investigated by the Antitrust Div. of the Justice Dept. over the sky-high price of eggs earlier in 2025. The company said it was cooperating with the investigation.

After avian influenza decimated flocks, egg prices reached record highs in March of that year, when the average cost of a dozen eggs hit $6.23, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The price was $2.35 at the end of this March.

The Journal, citing “people familiar with the matter,” said government investigators will allege coordinated pricing through an information service that benchmarks prices for the industry.

Separately, the Justice Dept. also is investigating the biggest suppliers of beef, which also has seen historically high prices.