Antitrust Suit Looms Against Major Egg Producers

Wall Street Journal says the Justice Dept. is close to filing a case against Cal-Maine Foods, Versova and possibly others.
April 20, 2026
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The U.S. Dept. of Justice is preparing an antitrust suit against major egg producers, including Cal-Maine Foods and Versova, over alleged price coordination, the Wall ‌Street Journal exclusively reported last Friday (April 17).

Cal-Maine Foods, the country’s largest egg producer, reported in April 2025 it was being investigated by the Antitrust Div. of the Justice Dept. over the sky-high price of eggs earlier in 2025. The company said it was cooperating with the investigation.

After avian influenza decimated flocks, egg prices reached record highs in March of that year, when the average cost of a dozen eggs hit $6.23, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The price was $2.35 at the end of this March.

The Journal, citing “people familiar with the matter,” said government investigators will allege coordinated pricing through an information service that benchmarks prices for the industry.

Separately, the Justice Dept. also is investigating the biggest suppliers of beef, which also has seen historically high prices.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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