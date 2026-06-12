Fresh Del Monte Changes Name to Reflect Global Del Monte Brand Ownership

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has changed its corporate name to Del Monte Corp., effective June 9, 2026, reflecting the recent acquisition of certain parts of Del Monte Foods Corp. II Inc. and its affiliates, which brought full global ownership of the Del Monte brand under Fresh Del Monte Produce’s umbrella. In conjunction, the company’s ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will change from FDP to DMC, though that change will not occur until June 29, 2026.

The company aims to unlock the full potential of one of the world’s most recognized food brands in Del Monte with a more unified global strategy, it said in the announcement.

“For more than 135 years, the Del Monte brand has earned the trust of consumers around the world by delivering quality fresh and shelf-stable foods to generations of families,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Del Monte Corporation chairman and chief executive officer. “Bringing the brand together under one global organization has created significant opportunities to expand, innovate and reach consumers in new ways around the world.”

The newly named Del Monte Corp. is not affiliated in any way with the bankrupt Del Monte Foods Corp. II Inc., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2025. The company was then sold off, essentially in three pieces, to various other companies.

As previously mentioned, Fresh Del Monte Produce (now Del Monte Corp.) acquired portions of that company for approximately $285 million, including its vegetable, tomato and refrigerated fruit business. That sale included the Del Monte and S&W packaged vegetable brands; Del Monte, Contadina and Take Root Organics packaged tomato brands; Del Monte refrigerated fruit brand; and the Joyba beverage brand; as well as global ownership of the Del Monte brand and related intellectual property.

Fresh Del Monte Produce’s North Portland, Ore., processing plant won Food Processing’s 2025 Green Plant of the Year award.