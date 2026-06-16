Danone Sues Chobani Over ‘20g Protein’ Content Claim

Danone North America filed suit Monday (July 15) against Chobani, claiming the Greek yogurt company is using a larger serving size to claim an equivalent amount of protein as Danone’s Oikos Pro.

Chobani sells its “20g Protein” yogurt in 6.7-oz. tubs and it says it supplies 20g of protein in that serving size in its 32-oz. containers. Danone supplies Oikos Pro and other yogurts in 5.3-oz. cups, claiming that has become an industry-standard portion size. Oikos Pro delivers 20g of protein in that smaller size.

By doing the math, Danone says Chobani’s 20g Protein yogurt would only deliver 16g of protein in a comparable 5.3-oz. serving.

Reuters news service says the lawsuit is at least the fourth since 2016 between Danone and Chobani, two of the biggest sellers of Greek-style yogurt. Coincidentally, Reuters adds, Chobani has asked a Manhattan federal judge to dismiss Danone's separate lawsuit claiming Chobani copied Stok packaging and the "Bright & Mellow" slogan for a line of Chobani-owned La Colombe cold brew coffee.